NYS offers free two-day pass to any New York State Park to those who get vaccinated this week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday a new incentive for New Yorkers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor announced anyone who gets vaccinated at any site in New York between May 24 and 31 is eligible to receive a free two-day pass to any New York State Park, valid through September 30, 2021.

"Every State Park across New York is as unique and beautiful as the region it serves, and bringing the COVID vaccine to our parks will further expand access and make it even easier for New Yorkers to get vaccinated," Governor Cuomo said. "Providing those who get vaccinated with a free park pass is an incredible summer-season incentive, and a great way to get more people outdoors to enjoy all that New York has to offer."

The announcement Monday follows the announcement of the 'Vax and Scratch' program last week that gives New Yorkers a chance to win up to $5 million for getting vaccinated. You can find more information on the 'Vax and Scratch' program here.

In addition to the announcement of the incentive, the governor also announced 15 New York State Parks will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites. They will offer vaccinations on a first come first served basis utilizing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Belmont Lake State Park: May 30th

Buffalo Harbor State Park: May 29th - May 31st

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park: May 29th - May 31st

FDR State Park: May 29th - May 31st

Grafton Lakes State Park: May 29th - May 31st

Green Lakes State Park: May 29th - May 31st

Harriman State Park at Lake Welch: May 29th - May 31st

Heckscher State Park: June 5th

Hempstead Lake State Park: June 6th

Letchworth State Park: May 29th - May 30st

Robert Moses State Park: May 29th - May 30th

Roberto Clemente State Park: May 29th - May 31st

Sunken Meadow State Park: May 29th, May 31st

Taughannock Falls State Park: May 29th - May 31st

Westcott Beach State Park: May 29th - May 30st

According to the state, "a visitor can show confirmation of their eligible vaccination at any of New York's 181 State Parks to receive their pass. Passes can be used for parking and beach and pool privileges throughout the State's Parks network."