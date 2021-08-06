Single tickets for 'Hamilton' at Shea's Performing Arts Center go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tickets go on sale on Monday for the highly anticipated return of the Broadway musical 'Hamilton' at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.

Hamilton returns to the Shea's stage on December 14, 2021, with performances continuing through January 2, 2022.

Like many performing arts centers and theatres, Shea's 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will welcome audiences again starting next month. The full schedule includes other shows, like Hamilton, that were canceled during the 2020 season.

Theatre-goers will be able to purchase single tickets to Hamilton's run at Shea's starting Monday, August 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Shea's website, or at the Shea's Box Office. Prices range from $49 to $159, with some premium seats available at $249.

Tickets are limited to eight per account for the entire Buffalo engagement. The show's producer, Jeffrey Seller, also warned against fraudulent tickets in a statement on Friday.

"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Buffalo engagement should be made through www.sheas.org," Seller said.

Shea's will be holding a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on how to participate in the lottery have not yet been announced.