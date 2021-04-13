Shea's Performing Arts Center announces reopening, new dates for Broadway Series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced its reopening and new Broadway series dates Tuesday.

The announcement was made in a collaboration with Broadway Partner-Producer Albert Nocciolino and its peer upstate theatres. Shea's has been shut down since March 2020 due to COVID-19. It has partnered with its peers throughout the shutdown and says it will continue that partnership to establish best practices for reopening.

“The past year has been challenging, but a new season is upon us. Live theatre will return to Buffalo this fall,” said Shea’s Performing Arts Center President Michael G. Murphy. “We are so grateful to this community and our loyal subscribers for standing by us during this extraordinary time. We cannot wait to raise the curtain for Buffalo’s Theatre District and see our city bustling again.”

Shea's will inform patrons of its health and safety protocols upon reopening and will follow CDC and NYS guidelines.

“Thank you to our loyal season subscribers and patrons for your patience, commitment, and support during this time. We would not be where we are today without all of you,” said Nocciolino. “We stand by our commitment to bring you the best of Broadway and each of the great shows we promised. Buffalo is a favorite stop for touring Broadway productions. The shows cannot wait to get back on the road and entertain audiences across the country.”

Season tickets will be available on your mobile device and will be available through your My Shea’s Account when your season ticket package is paid in full.

"Mobile ticketing will enhance patron experience at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre by providing a truly contactless and eco-conscious way to enter our theatre safely and efficiently while also reducing the risk of lost, stolen, or counterfeit tickets," a release says.

Below are the dates that were announced Tuesday:

THE NEW M&T BANK BROADWAY SERIES: This series includes all of the productions we announced in March 2020.



DISNEY’S FROZEN: September 10 – 24, 2021

TOOTSIE: October 10 - 16, 2021

PRETTY WOMAN- THE MUSICAL: November 30 - December 5, 2021

HAMILTON: December 14, 2021 - January 2, 2022 Special Subscriber Option: Subscribers have the option to include Hamilton in their Subscription Package. Subscribers will have first access to purchase single tickets to Hamilton before the public on-sale.

OKLAHOMA!: February 15 - 20, 2022

MY FAIR LADY: March 1 - 6, 2022

HARPER LEE’S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: March 27 - April 2, 2022

AIN’T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS: May 10 - 15, 2022

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENT:



RIVERDANCE: April 8 - 10, 2022

Can be added to the package for an additional cost.

THE RE-SCHEDULED M&T BANK BROADWAY SERIES: This series includes the three productions that did not take stage due to the interruption to our 2019-2020 Broadway series.



THE BAND’S VISIT: November 2 - 7, 2021

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE: November 16 - 21, 2021

ANASTASIA: April 19 - 24, 2022

Shea’s box office staff is available weekdays from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturdays 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM at 716-847-0850 to answer any questions.