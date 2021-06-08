Sturgeon Point Marina launch reopens, laborers and gate guards needed to open gas dock

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The launch area of the Sturgeon Point Marina reopened Tuesday.

In May town officials said there was "significant progress" made on the future of Sturgeon Point Marina. About 10 days later officials announced West Herr Automotive Group made a donation in support of opening the marina for the summer.

In a Facebook post in a Town of Evans News group Monday, Town of Evans Supervisor Mary Hosler announced the opening of the launch area and said "I appreciate our residents and guests patience in this process. We are grateful to West Herr for their donation to make the launch area of this beautiful Regional Asset accessible and to Union Concrete for getting this job done!"

Hosler said they are still in need of laborers and gate guards to open the gas dock. You can visit the Town of Evans website to apply or contact the Parks Department at (716) 549-0970.