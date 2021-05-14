Town of Evans officials say 'significant progress' made on future of Sturgeon Point Marina

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Evans officials say there was a week of "significant progress" made on the future of Sturgeon Point Marina.

According to officials, Senators Chuck Schumer (D - NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D - NY) and Congressman Chris Jacobs (R - 27th District) have formed a bipartisan effort committed to supporting the Marina as a regional project.

In addition, the Town of Evans has received word the Department of Homeland Security will contribute 12.5% of the Town’s required 25% non-federal match for the pending millions of dollars in FEMA funds.

Officials say the funds will go towards the repair of Lake Erie Beach, The Evans Town Park and Sturgeon Point Marina and is a substantial savings for residents.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will also honor their 12% match of the dredging costs.

"This encouraging financial development has allowed Supervisor Mary Hosler to explore options for the Marina and the upcoming 2021 season without putting a hardship on the Town or its Taxpayers outside of the $40,000 that has been budgeted for dredging," a release says.

The Town of Evans will open bidding for the dredge of the marina Saturday.

“I have always given careful consideration to not create a financial hardship for the Town,” Supervisor Hosler said. “I would never increase our taxes because I failed to do the necessary leg work in exploring every option possible to open the Marina. Discussions about the dredging have been spirited and ongoing.”