West Herr Automotive Group makes donation in support of opening Sturgeon Point Marina

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Evans announced Monday West Herr Automotive Group made a donation in support of opening Sturgeon Point Marina for the summer.

Officials say the donation, $162,000 to the Town of Evans, is in direct response to the bid the Town of Evans Town Board approved unanimously on Friday at a special meeting.

Earlier this month Town of Evans officials said there was a week of "significant progress" made on the future of Sturgeon Point Marina, bidding was opened for the dredge of the marina shortly after.

Officials say the award-winning bid was granted to Union Concrete and will ensure use of Union Labor. Dredging of the launch area of Sturgeon Point Marina is expected begin this week. Launch fees will also not increase ($15 per launch) for both Town of Evans residents and non-residents this summer.

“This is a surprising and appreciated donation by West Herr,” said Town of Evan Supervisor Mary Hosler. “It was imperative to me that the expensive task of dredging the launch area of the Marina was not passed on as a financial burden to our residents and their tax dollars. I am so appreciative to be working with Scott Bieler and West Herr Automotive Group. The opening of the launches will allow our Police Boat to protect the waters and also allow recreational boating, fishing and charter boat fisherman the opportunity to access Lake Erie and Sturgeon Point as a Regional Asset.”

“The Sturgeon Point Marina is a great Regional Asset, and a place for families to come together to take advantage of water sports,” said West Herr Automotive Group President and CEO Scott Bieler. “When we heard there were some challenges to opening this year, we felt this was an opportunity to show our appreciation for Western New Yorkers. While I am not a boat owner myself, I know boating is an extremely popular sport and this is a high volume launching area. People have been dealing with a lot during the pandemic, and I hope this will help bring a few smiles to our hard working community.”