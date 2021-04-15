Looking for a summer job? Take a look at 8 places hiring in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As some of our favorite summer activities that were closed in 2020 start popping back up again, so are hiring opportunities. Out at the waterfront, at parks and maybe soon at Sahlen field, they're looking for people to keep things running.

"We’re looking to add a lot of people to our seasonal team here—our Bison’s baseball team to help provide the championship service that our fans have grown accustomed to," said Brad Bisbing, Assistant General Manager.

We don’t know yet who will be playing at Sahlen field, Bisbing anticipates having fans in the stands watching games at some point this summer.

They’re still doing construction inside the ballpark so they need help on the grounds crew. But they’re also looking for cashiers, cooks, stand managers and more, to apply click here.

Here's a list of other seasonal hiring opportunities:



Spirit of Buffalo & Queen City Bike Ferry Looking for: Licensed captains, crew members, ticket personnel Hours: Part time and full time, starting Memorial Day Weekend Pay: Starts at minimum wage for crew, higher rates for captains Qualifications: Love the outdoors and talking to people To apply: Email info@spiritofbuffalo.com or QueenCityBikeFerry@gmail.com

Six Flags Darien Lake Looking for: 1500 seasonal employees Job types: Cooks, cashiers, ride operators, park services, lifeguards, housekeepers, groundskeepers and more Age: From 14 to retired How to apply: There will be a drive-thru hiring event April 17, 10-4pm at Darien Lake or click here to apply online

Bert's Bikes Looking for: At least 20 employees sales, bike assembly and services at all locations How to apply: Online, click here

West Marine Job type: Sales and parts How to apply: Online, click here

Fed Ex Ground in Blasdell Job: Package Handler Pay: Starting at $18/hour Hours: Full time How to apply: Online, click here

Olmsted Parks How to apply: Online, click here

Aquarium of Niagara Looking for: 13 employees Job types: Technicians, aquarists, educators, sales associates How to Apply: Online, click here



Local restaurants are also hanging help wanted signs, looking for people to help meet the rush of customers they're expecting this summer.