7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 15 - July 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening throughout Western New York as several local festivals make their return.

Buffalo’s Italian Heritage Festival returns to Hertel Avenue

After it was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, Buffalo's Italian Heritage Festival is set to return from Friday to Sunday and it will be held on Hertel Avenue. Prior to the COVID-related cancellations, the festival was moved to the Outer Harbor and Niagara Square. You can find more information here.

51st annual Grease Pole Festival

The 51st annual Grease Pole Festival kicks off Friday and will run through Sunday at 261 Swan Street. The festival celebrates Puerto Rican culture and will feature food, music, comedy, a car show, domino tournaments and more. You can find more information here.

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is set to return on Sunday and will run through July 24. The festival, which celebrates the history and friendship between the cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda along the Erie Canal, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said as the festival returns, it may look a little different. You can find more information here.

Old Home Days at Island Park in the Village of Williamsville

Old Home Days at Island Park in the Village of Williamsville kicked off with a parade on Tuesday. There is something for the whole family with rides, games, food and a beer tent. Old Home Days runs through Friday. You can find more information here.

Celebrate 716 Day

716 Day is Saturday and there are several celebrations taking place across the region. Sweet Buffalo and Totally Buffalo are teaming up to present the "Totally Sweet Buffalo 716 Day Celebration" at Buffalo RiverWorks. The family-friendly event will feature local vendors, rides, games and more. You can find more information here.

Hamburg Burgerfest

Burgerfest will take place on Saturday in the Hamburg Municipal Parking Lot which is bordered by Main Street and Buffalo Street. It will run from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. "BurgerFest celebrates the 'birth' or creation of the hamburger in 1885 at the Erie County Fair on the Hamburg Fairgrounds and has been held in Hamburg since 1985," its website says. In addition, the Hamburger Water Tower Project will relaunch at the festival after a two-year fundraising hiatus. You can find more information on the festival here and on the water tower project here.