Canal Fest of the Tonawandas returns Sunday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is set to return on Sunday and will run through July 24.

The festival, which celebrates the history and friendship between the cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda along the Erie Canal, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said as the festival returns, it may look a little different.

"We may look a little different this year, but almost everything will be back! The food, live music, amusement rides & games, Wednesday Night Car Cruise, Friday Night Motorcycle Cruise, Saturday SIKA CUP Boat Race, the weekend 2-day Arts & Crafts Show July 23rd and 24th, and the most spectacular fireworks display over the Canal on the closing Sunday will all be back . . . Sadly Tuesday night’s Parade will not be back this year, due to lack of sponsorship funding," a release says.

Opening Ceremonies will begin at noon on the Renaissance Bridge.

You can find more information here.