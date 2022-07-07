Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hamburger Water Tower Project relaunching at BurgerFest

HAMBURG WATER TOWER PROJECT.jpg
Hamburger Water Tower Project - designed by Dylan Cownie
HAMBURG WATER TOWER PROJECT.jpg
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 15:49:00-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hamburger Water Tower Project is relaunching at BurgerFest, after a two-year fundraising hiatus.

The event will take place on July 16 from 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Buffalo Street in the Village of Hamburg.

Festival goers can expect a signed Buffalo Bills memorabilia raffle and a coloring contest for children 10 and under. The winner of the contest will take home a grand prize.

Hamburger Water Tower tee-shirts will be available for a $25 donation and board members will have a petition to show support for the initiative.

The Hamburger Water Tower Project was forced to stop large fundraising events due to the pandemic. They hope to raise around a million dollars to paint the water tower in Hamburg to look like a hamburger in order to attract tourists and boost the local economy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United