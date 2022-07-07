Hamburger Water Tower Project relaunching at BurgerFest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hamburger Water Tower Project is relaunching at BurgerFest, after a two-year fundraising hiatus.

The event will take place on July 16 from 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Buffalo Street in the Village of Hamburg.

Festival goers can expect a signed Buffalo Bills memorabilia raffle and a coloring contest for children 10 and under. The winner of the contest will take home a grand prize.

Hamburger Water Tower tee-shirts will be available for a $25 donation and board members will have a petition to show support for the initiative.

The Hamburger Water Tower Project was forced to stop large fundraising events due to the pandemic. They hope to raise around a million dollars to paint the water tower in Hamburg to look like a hamburger in order to attract tourists and boost the local economy.