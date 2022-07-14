Grease Pole Festival returns for 51st year this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You and the family can enjoy a one-of-a-kind celebration in Buffalo, making its return for the first time since the pandemic. The 51st annual Grease Pole Festival kicks off Friday, July 15 thru Sunday, July 17.

It's the longest running festival within the city of Buffalo, celebrating Puerto Rican culture. The weekend will feature food, music, comedy, a car show, domino tournaments and more.

"On Saint Patrick's Day, everyone's Irish, here at 261 Swan Street this weekend, everyone's Puerto Rican. We welcome everyone to come down, enjoy our food, enjoy our music," said Wilmer Olivencia Jr., Grease Pole Chair.

The main attraction happens Sunday night, where teams of five will compete to climb to the top of a pole that's covered in car grease.

"There's a $1,000 grand prize to the team that can complete the task the fastest, the community is supporting them, we shout words of encouragement from below, it's a test of strength, pride and togetherness," said Donna Medina, a board member for the festival.

It's a free event, taking place at the fairgrounds at 261 Swan Street, Friday 5-11pm, Saturday 12-11pm and Sunday 12-11pm.