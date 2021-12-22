7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 24 - December 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this Christmas weekend there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across the region.

Winter activities at Canalside

The Ice at Canalside reopened for all your favorite winter activities like ice skating, ice bikes, curling and bumper cars in November. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. December 24, closed December 25 and open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. December 26. You can find more information here.

Ice skating at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo

Ice skating returned to Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo earlier this month. The ice will be open December 24 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m., closed on December 25, and open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. December 27, 28, 29, 30. You can find more information here and here.

Fairgrounds Festival of Lights at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Organizers say a new drive-thru route consists of over 70 variations of LED light displays, arches and light tunnels. Attendees will enter through South Park Avenue and exit onto McKinley Parkway. The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. but will be closed December 24 and 25. Tickets are on sale for $20 per vehicle (plus fees) and must be purchased online here. You can find more information here.

'Magic of Lights' drive-thru holiday light experience at Six Flags Darien Lake

Six Flags Darien Lake is hosting a drive-thru holiday light experience 'Magic of Lights.' A 1.25-mile route lit with holiday lights that winds guests through the park and campground. Magic of Lights will run daily through January 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. but will be closed December 24 and 25. You can find more information here.

Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show

The Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show has been running at the Niagara County Fairgrounds since November 19. Organizers say the drive-thru show features dozens of towering, never-before-seen displays synchronized to the music broadcast over your car's radio. Those who attend can expect to spend about 20 to 25 minutes driving through the show. It will run at the Niagara County Fairgrounds on select dates through December 30. You can find more information here.

Stony Brook Shines returns for 14th year, fundraising for Little Smiles

A seasonal favorite fundraiser is back for its 14th year in Lancaster. Stony Brook Shines for Others lights up nine streets in Lancaster during the holiday season. Lights will be on from dusk until 9:30-10 p.m. until January 1. You can find more information here.