Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show coming to Niagara County Fairgrounds

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show is coming to the Niagara County Fairgrounds.

Scheduled to open on November 19 at 5:00 p.m. organizers say the drive-thru show features dozens of towering, never-before-seen displays synchronized to the music broadcast over your car's radio. Those who attend can expect to spend about 20 to 25 minutes driving through the show. It will run at the Niagara County Fairgrounds on select dates through December 30.

BOLD Media

Tickets are on sale online now here for $23 per car. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25, although organizers say availability is not guaranteed.

“We are thrilled to bring to life a new Buffalo/Niagara annual tradition, and look forward to bringing the joy of the holidays to everyone with our festive light displays,” said Andrew Adams, COO at BOLD Media, the parent company operating the event. “The displays are brand new this year, and are sure to amaze guests of all ages!”