Stony Brook Shines returns for 14th year, fundraising for Little Smiles

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A seasonal favorite fundraiser is back for its 14th year in Lancaster. Stony Brook Shines for Others will light up nine streets in Lancaster for the next three weeks.

From the past 13 years, they've raised $303,197 for children's charities in WNY. This year's charity is Little Smiles.

Little Smiles provides gifts and fun activities for children impacted by serious illness, homelessness or tragedy. The money raised at stony brook will help support a new program for children in Buffalo.

It'll raise money to bring smile rooms to Buffalo police district offices as a safe haven for any kids involved in domestic violence incidents while in the care of police.

The Chomen family who started all of this moved, but the fundraiser lives on, the big sign and donation box and big sign moved across the street to 47 Stony Brook Drive, Lancaster NY.

Last year, they raised more than $73,000 for WNY Heroes.

Lights will be up from dusk til 9:30-10pm until January 1. To donate now, click here.