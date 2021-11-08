Six Flags Darien Lake announces drive-thru holiday light experience 'Magic of Lights'

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake has announced it will host a drive-thru holiday light experience 'Magic of Lights.'

There will be a 1.25-mile route lit with holiday lights that winds guests through the park and campground.

We are delighted to be extending our calendar into this magical time of year with this truly unique event. This new drive-through experience is sure to delight guests of all ages and help create fond, new memories for families and friends. We look forward to Magic of Lights becoming a holiday tradition at our park for years to come. - Six Flags Darien Lake President Mark Kane

Magic of Lights will run daily November 18 through January 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It will be closed November 25, December 24 and 25.

All guests are required to purchase tickets in advance here and admission is free to all current members and season pass holders. Six Flags said season passes for the 2022 season are now available and includes admission to this event.