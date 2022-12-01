7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 2 - December 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first weekend of December and several holiday-related events are taking place across Western New York.

Opening of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights

Due to the recent snowstorm, the start of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights was delayed but it officially opens on Friday at 5 p.m. Organizers say admission must be purchased online, you can reserve your night here. There are a limited number of tickets available per night. You can find more information here.

Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show at the Niagara County Fairgrounds

The Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show returned to the Niagara County Fairgrounds on November 18 and it continues on select dates through December 31. Those who attend can expect to spend about 20 to 25 minutes driving through the show. You can find more information here.

Christmas Tree Lighting at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza in Buffalo

Buffalo Place and Bank on Buffalo announced the Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza will take place on Saturday. The event takes place annually and marks the official opening of free ice skating at Rotary Rink. It will begin at 5 p.m. with free ice skating and at 6 p.m. the lighting of the tree and fireworks display over Fountain Plaza will take place. You can find more information here.

2022 Buffalo Polar Plunge

The 2022 Buffalo Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday to benefit Special Olympics New York. The event will take place at Woodlawn Beach State Park. Registration runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the plunge takes place at 2 p.m. You can find more information here.

11th annual SantaCon in Downtown Buffalo

The 11th annual SantaCon will take place in Downtown Buffalo on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at VENU, The Banshee Irish Pub, or online here. Tickets include giveaways and admission to several locations downtown. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bandits season opener at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits return to the turf at KeyBank Center to kick off the 2022-2023 season on Saturday. Last season ended in heartbreak for the Bandits as they won the first game of the NLL Championship series but lost the next two games and the Colorado Mammoth claimed the title. There will be a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 8,000 fans on Saturday. You can find more information here.