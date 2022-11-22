Christmas Tree Lighting at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza now set for December 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Place and Bank on Buffalo announced the Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza will now take place on December 10.

The event was previously scheduled for December 3 but was postponed due to high winds.

It takes place annually and marks the official opening of free ice skating at Rotary Rink.

It will begin at 5 p.m. with free ice skating and at 6 p.m. the lighting of the tree and fireworks display over Fountain Plaza will take place.

“We look forward to carrying on the tradition of free ice-skating in the heart of Downtown Buffalo and to working with BankOnBuffalo, Presenting Sponsor of the Tree Lighting. In partnership with the City of Buffalo and Rotary Club of Buffalo, Buffalo Place has managed the operation of this outdoor ice-skating rink for 25 years. Renovations to Fountain Plaza provide residents and visitors with a charming outdoor winter activity to enjoy all season long.” - Michael T. Schmand, Executive Director of Buffalo Place, Inc.

“We are thrilled to be the Presenting Sponsor for the Downtown Buffalo tree lighting celebration. BankOnBuffalo has planted roots in Downtown Buffalo with the opening of our first location at the Electric Tower five years ago, and we are here to stay. We’re thankful to the residents of Western New York for welcoming BankOnBuffalo with open arms, and we hope that the lighting of this tree helps to bring a little bit of joy to the community this holiday season.” - Michael Noah, President of BankOnBuffalo

After the lighting of the tree and the fireworks, there will be:

Visits with Santa

Holiday gifts

Free horse and carriage rides offered by Banner Farm of Perrysburg

Mini Ark Farm will be set up at Roosevelt Plaza with a variety of live animals

The Lunch Box will offer concession items

You can find more information here.