Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show returning to the Niagara County Fairgrounds

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers announced the Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show is set to return to the Niagara County Fairgrounds.

Scheduled to open on November 18 organizers say the drive-thru show features "a mile of towering displays, with hundreds of thousands of lights, synchronized to holiday music broadcast right to each car's radio!"

Those who attend can expect to spend about 20 to 25 minutes driving through the show. It will run at the Niagara County Fairgrounds on select dates through December 31.

Advance tickets are $25 per carload with a reservation or $62.50 for unlimited visits which do not require a reservation. Organizers say tickets can be purchased at the gate, but availability is not guaranteed.

“The Holiday Light Show delivers something new and unexpected every year. Our displays portray a diversity of holiday traditions, so there is truly something for everyone. Nothing brings the joy of the holidays to life like a festival of holiday lights. This year’s Holiday Light Show is sure to amaze both new and returning guests of all ages!” - Matthew Glaser, CEO of Bold Media

You can find more information and tickets here.