SantaCon Buffalo returns December 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 11th annual SantaCon in Downtown Buffalo will take place December 3 at 1 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased for $15 at VENU, The Banshee Irish Pub, or online here. Tickets include giveaways and admission to the following locations:
VENU
The Banshee Irish Pub
Rec Room
Buffalo Tap House
The Cowboy
Soho Buffalo
67 West
Bottoms Up
D-Tour Martini Bar & Kitchen
Oscar's
LIFT Nightclub
Registration will take place at VENU and The Banshee Irish Pub. Holiday costumes are encouraged for the event.
A portion of the proceeds from SantaCon will benefit The Boys N Girls Club of Black Rock. More information can be found here.