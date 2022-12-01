SantaCon Buffalo returns December 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 11th annual SantaCon in Downtown Buffalo will take place December 3 at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 at VENU, The Banshee Irish Pub, or online here. Tickets include giveaways and admission to the following locations:

VENU

The Banshee Irish Pub

Rec Room

Buffalo Tap House

The Cowboy

Soho Buffalo

67 West

Bottoms Up

D-Tour Martini Bar & Kitchen

Oscar's

LIFT Nightclub

Registration will take place at VENU and The Banshee Irish Pub. Holiday costumes are encouraged for the event.

A portion of the proceeds from SantaCon will benefit The Boys N Girls Club of Black Rock. More information can be found here.