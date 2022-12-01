Watch Now
SantaCon Buffalo returns December 3

Posted at 9:19 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 09:25:12-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 11th annual SantaCon in Downtown Buffalo will take place December 3 at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 at VENU, The Banshee Irish Pub, or online here. Tickets include giveaways and admission to the following locations:

VENU
The Banshee Irish Pub
Rec Room
Buffalo Tap House
The Cowboy
Soho Buffalo
67 West
Bottoms Up
D-Tour Martini Bar & Kitchen
Oscar's
LIFT Nightclub

Registration will take place at VENU and The Banshee Irish Pub. Holiday costumes are encouraged for the event.

A portion of the proceeds from SantaCon will benefit The Boys N Girls Club of Black Rock. More information can be found here.

