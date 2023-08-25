7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 25 - August 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we enter the final weekend of August, here are 7 things taking place across Western New York if you're looking for something to do!

The Elmwood Village Association's new Elmwood Village ArtFest

In March, the organizers of the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts announced that after 24 years the festival would come to an end. Later, the Elmwood Village Association (EVA) announced it would take on management of the festival. The new Elmwood Village ArtFest will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be artist pop-ups in closed parking lots and in collaboration with the businesses on Elmwood Avenue from Forest Avenue to West Ferry Street. In addition, there will be sales and specials at various Elmwood Avenue shops and restaurants. The beer and wine tent along with food trucks and a performance mainstage will be located at Bidwell Parkway. There will also be a kid's zone at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church. The event is free to attend and parking is available in the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here.

Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration Weekend

Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration Weekend kicked off on Thursday and continues on Friday with a VIP reception at Deco Buffalo which is free with RSVP via Ticket Tailor. The celebration continues on Saturday with the Beau Fleuve Softball Classic at 6 p.m. at Dobson Field located at 602 4th Street in Buffalo which is free and open to the public. The main event of the weekend is the 7th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration which will take place on the grounds of Buffalo Central Terminal on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. "Sunday will be filled with Music, Arts, Culture with diversity at the forefront for all ages. It will feature three performance stages, exhibiting art, installations and photog areas, food trucks, family fun zone, vendors village, Kids Biz fan favorite silent disco, backyard games, interactive activities and more," a release says. Tickets for Sunday's celebration are between $10 to $20 and kids 5 and under are free. Parking is also free. You can find more information here.

Northwest Jazz Festival in Lewiston

The Northwest Jazz Festival will take place on Center Street in Lewiston on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m. "The region’s premier summer music event with over 40,000 visitors enjoying 30 performances, culinary samplings, wine tastings & more," its website says. The event is free to attend, however, there are a limited number of tickets in front of the main stage for the evening headliner performances. Parking is available in the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here.

Inaugural Bluesberry Music Festival

The inaugural Bluesberry Music Festival will take place on Saturday at the West Falls Center for the Arts and Blueberry Treehouse Farm, 1863-1897 Davis Road in West Falls. Gates will open at 11 a.m., and music will start at noon. "Featured performers include Ghost Town Blues Band, Alexis P. Suter Band, Patti Parks & Johnny Rawls w/ Soulfulicious, Yeomans Blues, and DiamondBack. Multiple food trucks will be on site and VIP seating will also be available. Visitors will be able to explore more than 20 acres shared between the Treehouse Farm and the Arts Center, including the massively popular “Treehouse Café,” one of the most ambitious and groundbreaking works of architecture Western New York has ever seen," a release says. General admission tickets are $35 online or $40 at the door, kids 2 and under are free. You can find more information here.

South Buffalo Irish Festival

The South Buffalo Irish Festival will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo. "Presented by South Buffalo Roots, a local non-profit, that also brings you South Buffalo Porchfest. The South Buffalo Irish Festival has become a local tradition where you'll not only experience great Irish and Celtic music with over 20 years of festival. You can also find food from many of your favorite local South Buffalo restaurants, plenty of kid friendly activities in the Kids Zone, and a glimpse into the traditions of music on our Trad Stage," its website says. The event is free to attend and will take place rain or shine. Parking is available at the park or the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here.

Clayton's Toys celebrates 107 years

Clayton's Toys will celebrate 107 years of serving Buffalo on Saturday and Sunday at its Main Street and Hertel Avenue locations. Clayton's says it is the oldest continuously run toy store in America and as part of the celebration there will be the following: receive a special Safari-themed treat for little ones, get 7% off your purchase, enter to win a $107 gift certificate to Clayton’s, sign our birthday card and share your favorite Clayton’s memory with us, see the unveiling of our brand new Clayton’s ornaments, onesies, and more. You can find more information here.