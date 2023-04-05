New organizers to take over and produce Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In March, the organizers of the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts announced that after 24 years the festival would come to an end.

The announcement was made in a post on the festival's Facebook page which said in part "after twenty-four years of producing an all-volunteer, free community event, and after much deliberation, we have decided to cease producing the festival."

On Wednesday, the Elmwood Village Association (EVA) announced it has taken on the management of the festival.

"With the blessing of the previous organizers, the EVA says that many of the activities and features the public loves about the festival will remain including music, a “kids’ zone,” and food, and especially the work of artists and craftspeople from the region and beyond." - Elmwood Village Association

"The mission of the EVA has always been to promote the local arts community and add vibrancy to the Elmwood Village, a mission shared by the organizers of the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. We are thrilled to have their blessing to carry on their vision in a smaller capacity this year." - Therese Deutschlander, President of the EVA’s Board of Directors and longtime small business owner in the Elmwood Village