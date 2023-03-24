Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts coming to an end after 24 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts announced that after 24 years the festival will come to an end.

The announcement was made in a post on the festival's Facebook page which said in part "after twenty-four years of producing an all-volunteer, free community event, and after much deliberation, we have decided to cease producing the festival."

You can read the full statement below.