Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts coming to an end after 24 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts announced that after 24 years the festival will come to an end.
The announcement was made in a post on the festival's Facebook page which said in part "after twenty-four years of producing an all-volunteer, free community event, and after much deliberation, we have decided to cease producing the festival."
You can read the full statement below.
"Dear Artists, Performers, Community Groups, Volunteers and Attendees,
We thank all of you for your engagement with the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts that has made it such an enlivening event.
After twenty-four years of producing an all-volunteer, free community event, and after much deliberation, we have decided to cease producing the festival. All Artist Market applications received for this year’s event will be refunded electronically. We regret to have started up the festival engine in 2023, only to stop it. We regret any extra work this has caused anyone.
We are grateful for the precious moments experienced, the relationships formed, the inspiration shared, the spirit of larger community gained. All of that is not ended or lost, but free to take other forms.
Thank you again to all of you who have generously shared your time, talents, and support with our community.
With appreciation,
The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts"