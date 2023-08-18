Elmwood Village Association's new 'Elmwood Village ArtFest' to take place August 26 and August 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In March, the organizers of the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts announced that after 24 years the festival would come to an end.

About two weeks later, the Elmwood Village Association (EVA) announced it would take on management of the festival and a new name would be pronounced at a later date.

On Friday, the EVA announced the Elmwood Village ArtFest will take place on August 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and August 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We are thrilled that the EVA will present this event to the community. It is a great way to support local artists as well as the small businesses in the Elmwood Village, not to mention the local performers: musicians, dancers, and poets." - James Cichocki, Executive Director

There will be artist pop-ups in closed parking lots and in collaboration with the businesses on Elmwood Avenue from Forest Avenue to West Ferry Street. In addition, there will be sales and specials at various Elmwood Avenue shops and restaurants.

The beer and wine tent along with food trucks and a performance mainstage will be located at Bidwell Parkway. There will also be a kid's zone at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church.

"The mission of the EVA has always been to promote the local arts community and add vibrancy to the Elmwood Village. We are so excited to bring this new festival to WNY so folks from all over can come out and support the great local artists and businesses in the Elmwood Village and enjoy all the festivities at Bidwell Parkway." - Therese Deutschlander, President of the EVA’s Board of Directors and longtime small business owner of Thin Ice Gift Shop

You can find more information on the festival's website here.