7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 11 - August 13

The 183rd Erie County Fair

The 183rd Erie County Fair, also referred to as "The Best 12 Days of Summer," began Wednesday and runs through August 20 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Tickets for adults (13 & over) are $17 online or $20 at the gate (credit/debit card only) and kids 12 and under are free. Parking is included in the price of admission. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bills host Kids Day at Highmark Stadium

Kids Day will return to Highmark Stadium on Saturday when the Buffalo Bills take on the Indianapolis Colts in their first and only home preseason game. The Bills said Kids Day festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with a Junior Tailgate in the bus and limo lot at the stadium. There will be games, activities, giveaways, and a dance party hosted by DJ Milk. There will also be an expanded Power Wheels track, a firetruck to see up close, and photo opportunities with Billy Buffalo and the Fisher-Price mascots Pup & Sis. You can find more information here.

Canalside roller rink to open for the season

The Canalside roller rink will open for the season on Friday, an opening day celebration will feature a DJ and games. The Buffalo Waterfront Management Group said admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children 13 and under. You can bring your own roller skates or rentals are available for $4. Roller blades are not permitted. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield members receive $1 off admission and skate rentals. You can find more information here.

Lewiston Art Festival

The Lewiston Art Festival will take place in the Village of Lewiston on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. each day and running until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. "For two days, the picturesque and historic Village of Lewiston, New York welcomes more than 150 exceptional artists and fine crafters. You get the chance to meet the artists, discuss their work one-on-one—and find something you love," its website says. There will also be live entertainment, food and vendors. The festival is free to attend and parking is also free in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

LKPT Food Fest

The LKPT Food Fest will take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in Lockport. "Lockport Main Street is proud to announce the return of LKPT Food Fest this summer, focused exclusively on local and regional restaurants and food trucks, specialty food producers, and local businesses," its website says. There will also be live music, a family area and more. The fest is free to attend and parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Arkells at Buffalo's Outer Harbor

Arkells will perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Saturday with special guest K.Flay. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Organizers say tickets start at $28.50, plus fees for general admission and VIP is sold out. Parking is available at the Outer Harbor. You can find more information here.