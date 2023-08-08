Going to the 2023 Erie County Fair? Here is what you need to know

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you plan on attending the 183rd Erie County Fair this year below you'll find some helpful information on tickets, parking, hours and more.

The fair is also referred to as "The Best 12 Days of Summer" and will be held from August 9 to August 20 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

Hours



Gate Hours - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day

Building Hours - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day

Midway Hours - noon to 11 p.m. each day

Tickets



Adults (13 & over): $17 online/$20 at the gate (credit/debit card only)

Kids 12 & under: FREE

Free admission days



Opening Day - Wednesday, August 9, free admission with four or more canned food donations to benefit FeedMore WNY.

- Wednesday, August 9, free admission with four or more canned food donations to benefit FeedMore WNY. Firefighters Day - Friday, August 11, free admission for firefighters and auxiliary members with proper ID. Each firefighter and auxiliary Member will also receive a $10 voucher at the gate to be used towards food/beverage at any concession stand OR towards wristband/tickets for rides on the Strates Shows Midway. The voucher will only be accepted on August 11.

- Friday, August 11, free admission for firefighters and auxiliary members with proper ID. Each firefighter and auxiliary Member will also receive a $10 voucher at the gate to be used towards food/beverage at any concession stand OR towards wristband/tickets for rides on the Strates Shows Midway. The voucher will only be accepted on August 11. Veterans Day - Sunday, August 13, free admission for veterans, active military and auxiliary members with proper ID. Each veteran, active military and auxiliary member will also receive a $10 voucher at the gate to be used towards food/beverage at any concession stand OR towards wristband/tickets for rides on the Strates Shows Midway. The voucher will only be accepted on August 13.

Parking



Free in lots owned by the Fairgrounds

Organizers say all lots have accessible parking, but the best lots to use for accessible parking are:

Lot 4 off South Park Lot 5 off Clark Street



Midway



Weekday One Price Ride Day Wristband - valid Monday to Friday - available for purchase on the Midway or online for $35 each.

Strates Shows FUN Card - similar to a gift card, FUN Cards are reloadable and can be shared. They can be used any day and can be purchased at the Fair or online, for $50 for 120 credits. You may also load credits in an amount onto the card at the ticket kiosks on the midway.

Organizers said rides are approximately 6-12 credits each.

Grandstand events

You can find the full lineup of grandstand events here.