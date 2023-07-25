Canalside roller rink to open for the season on August 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront Management Group announced the Canalside roller rink will open for the season on August 11.

An opening day celebration will feature a DJ and games.

In addition to its daily hours of operation, it will also offer group skate and party packages and will host an activity zone.

“We’re proud to host a variety of fun activities throughout the year and look forward to another season of roller skating here on the waterfront. Last year’s rink drew visitors from the community and beyond, and we’re looking forward to even more new offerings this year.” - Lauren Moloney Ford, general manager, Buffalo Waterfront

According to BWMG, it will distribute free skating and skate rental passes to Buffalo public and charter schools and area nonprofits thanks to the support of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Other special events include:



Themed skate nights every Friday

Fitness on Wheels: Two, four-week sessions of skate dance classes on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m

Learn to Skate: Two, four-week sessions of learn-to-skate classes with instructors from 716 Rollers on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m.

Special Events, such as:

AmeriCAN Skate Jam and Health & Wellness Expo – August 18-20 Back to School Saturday Skate, with backpack & school supply giveaways – August 26 Indigenous Peoples Day – October 9 Spookless Halloween – October 28



BWMG said admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children 13 and under. You can bring your own roller skates or rentals are available for $4. Roller blades are not permitted. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield members receive $1 off admission and skate rentals.

You can find more information here.