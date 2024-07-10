Two tornadoes touch down in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 Weather team tracked the severe weather as violent storms and two confirmed tornadoes rolled through Western New York on Wednesday.

9 p.m. Update

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Western New York on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 110 MPH began in the Town of Arkwright at 12:06 p.m. and ended in the Town of Hanover at 12:14 p.m.

The second tornado, an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 85 MPH began in the Town of Eden at 12:40 p.m. and ended in Eden at 12:44 p.m.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

7:45 p.m. Update

Cleanup in the Town of Arkwright and Hamlet of Forestville has already begun. First responders in Forestville said the first call for trees down came in just before 12:30 p.m. followed by dozens of calls to 911 about damage in the area.

Town of Eden property owners are vowing to bounce back after their farm was destroyed. This isn't the first time Mammoser Farms will have to rebuild, they lost barns during Snowvember in 2014.

As of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, NYSEG reported 4,587 customers without power, with 2,331of those in Erie County. Additionally, National Grid reported 9,405 without power, with 189 of those in Erie County. You can track the outages here.

4:35 p.m. Update

7 News Anchor Ed Drantch spoke with the National Weather Service. They told him there is someone heading to Southern Erie County to survey the damage.

The NWS says, because there were so many reports of tornadoes, they will look for damage on-site and they will analyze videos and pictures.

Drantch asked if there is a time frame to determine if a tornado actually touched down. He was told we could get preliminary information in the next couple of hours.

4 p.m. Update

7 News received video from Brandon Mead in Arkwright which shows the roof of a home on Henry Road getting ripped off from a possible tornado. Homeowners tell 7 News everyone is OK. You can watch the video below.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there are a number of homes and barns on Route 75/Sisson Highway that are damaged. Everyone is asked to stay away to allow for the cleanup of debris.

Thankfully there are no injuries but there is significant damage to a number of homes and farms on Rt. 75/Sisson Highway in Eden. The Town of Eden is under a State of Emergency and we are asking all except residents to stay away to allow for cleanup of debris. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 10, 2024

3:15 p.m. Update

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the Town of Eden is under a State of Emergency.

Poloncarz says there is significant damage at a number of farms. He also says a number of barns are a total loss.

A number of animals have been injured as well.

Route 75 in the town of Eden remains closed from New Oregon Road to East Church Street due to emergency utility repairs — NYSDOT Western NY (@NYSDOTBuffalo) July 10, 2024

Downed trees and powerlines on Route 240 in town of Aurora within the project limits of an on-going resurfacing project - Route 240 is currently closed between Mill Road and Behm Road in Aurora for clean-up and utility repair — NYSDOT Western NY (@NYSDOTBuffalo) July 10, 2024

2:30 p.m. Update

Chautauqua County officials tell 7 News damage was isolated to the northeast portion of the county — Silver Creek, Hanover, Forestville. Trees are down, roofs were taken off some houses. No reports of injuries at this time.

Power outages are reported across the region as the severe storms roll through, you can track the outages here.

New York State Police shared new images of the storm damage in Chautauqua and Erie Counties.

1:45 p.m. Update

Erie County Executive County Mark Poloncarz released a statement on social media and said that he has spoken with Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Division of Homeland Security is standing by to assist.

According to Poloncarz, damage has been reported in Eden, West Falls, Colden and Aurora.

I spoke to @GovKathyHochul and @NYSDHSES is standing by to assist after what appears to be at least 1 tornado has struck southern and central Erie County. Damage is reported in Eden, West Falls, Colden and Aurora. Mill Road in Aurora is closed due to trees/poles down. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 10, 2024

7 News has spoken to officials in Hamburg and Eden, no reports of injuries at this time.

HAMBURG



Reported property damage with trees and power lines down

At one point, all town employees were moved to a basement or central part of the building away from windows.

EDEN



On Geary Road, multiple homes were "devastated"

Damage was reported on Sauer Road, East Eden Road

On Sisson Highway, a tree fell on a truck and the man inside had to be extricated

Fire police are out on the highway cutting trees and checking homes

1:30 p.m. Update

A confirmed tornado touched down in Western New York on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl come through the region.

The tornado touched down in the area of North Collins early Wednesday afternoon. According to the 7 Weather team, this is the first tornado we've seen in the region since 2022.