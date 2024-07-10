Power outages reported as severe storms roll across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Weather is tracking power outages across the region following severe storms in Western New York.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, NYSEG reported 7,443 customers lost power, with 6,778 of those in Erie County. Additionally, National Grid reported 1,238 customers lost power, with 533 of those in Erie County.

You can find the latest outage information below:



Confirmed tornado touches down in Western New York. Confirmed tornado touches down in Western New York

A tornado touched down in the area of North Collins early Wednesday afternoon. According to the 7 Weather team, this is the first tornado we've seen in the region since 2022. A tornado watch was issued for all of Western New York until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.