Power outages reported as severe storms roll across Western New York

New York State Police shared new images Wednesday of the storm damage in Western New York after at least one tornado touched down in the area.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jul 10, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Weather is tracking power outages across the region following severe storms in Western New York.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, NYSEG reported 7,443 customers lost power, with 6,778 of those in Erie County. Additionally, National Grid reported 1,238 customers lost power, with 533 of those in Erie County.

You can find the latest outage information below:

Confirmed tornado touches down in Western New York.

A tornado touched down in the area of North Collins early Wednesday afternoon. According to the 7 Weather team, this is the first tornado we've seen in the region since 2022. A tornado watch was issued for all of Western New York until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

What you need to know about Hurricane Beryl in Western New York.

Heavy rain? Tornadoes? Here's how Hurricane Beryl will impact Western New York Wednesday

