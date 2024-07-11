'Never experienced this:' Homeowners in Eden and West Falls react to tornado

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trees are ripped from the ground everywhere here in the Town of Eden and West Falls while some neighbors say they’re just thankful no one was hurt or killed in the tornado outbreak.

Neighbors in West Falls are picking up the pieces left from the tornado that tore through this community on Wednesday.

West Falls homeowner Scott Goodberry tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person this tornado was his first ever.

“My wife, dog, and I were in the basement and we could hear it coming and it didn’t sound like a train,” he says.

Other neighbors nearby experienced the same and said they were lucky to come out of it safely.

“My dog and husband and myself were in the basement but everything was fine as soon as literally three minutes later the sun came out,” says Lisa Metzger, a homeowner of West Falls.

In the Town of Eden, many are sharing similar stories.

“We went downstairs and we could hear noises,” says Frank Shattuck, a homeowner of Eden. “The electricity went out for a second and our generator kicked in so we’re fine now.



The Town Supervisor of Eden says the fire and emergency squads teamed up to help.

“We've had a couple of state of emergencies and this is our third within the last year so this is what we do,” says Rich Ventry. “We kick in when things happen. But yes we do have a plan for this.”

But there’s one issue here.

Dozens were canvassing the area to look for a missing 5-year-old dog named Zoey.

“We’re just out here looking for a family dog that got out right before the storm hit and we’re out in the woods looking for her,” a family member says.

Some of these neighbors say they aren't too worried about not having power because they have generators, but the Town Supervisor of Eden did say there's still a power outage in several places and the power should come back on in the next few days.

