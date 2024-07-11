Three tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Western New York yesterday

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — The National Weather Service office in Buffalo, which sends out a team of meteorologists to perform site surveys after a tornado is suspected to have hit an area, has confirmed that three separate tornadoes touched down in Western New York on Wednesday.

These were the first tornadoes to have touched down in Western New York in two years.

A total of forty-two tornado warnings were issued by National Weather Service offices across New York state, as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Beryl, made their approach. Six tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down state-wide, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

The strongest tornado that touched down was an EF-1 in Chautauqua County, carving a three mile, one hundred fifty yard path from Arkwright to Hanover. It produced substantial roofing damage, with multiple structures experiencing complete roofing failure. An entire grove of hardwood trees were either uprooted or snapped off fully.

The other two tornadoes were EF-0 tornadoes recorded in the Town of Eden, in Erie County, and in Genesee County, in Darien and Alexander. Estimated peak wind gusts, based on the damage survey, were on the order of 75 mph for the Genesee County tornado, and 85 mph for the Eden county storm.

Tornadoes are no stranger to Western New York. According to data from the National Weather Service, Chautauqua County statistically sees the highest number of tornadoes in Western New York, with Erie County receiving the second highest.