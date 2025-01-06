Early Buffalo Bills forecast for Wildcard playoff game against Denver Broncos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — All eyes are on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos in the Wildcard round of the NFL playoffs.

I've been looking at the models and they both have quiet weather conditions in Orchard Park on Sunday.

Both models suggest a few flurries off of Lake Erie, but as of Monday, accumulations look to be very limited.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

