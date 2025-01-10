Watch Now
Buffalo Bills game day forecast for Wild Card playoff game against Denver Broncos

A tranquil January day in Orchard Park
If you're going to the Buffalo Bills Wild Card playoff game Sunday at Highmark Stadium, here's your game day forecast.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs kicks off this weekend, the Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

If you're going to the game and looking for a game day forecast, we've got you covered!

Friday night through Saturday Orchard Park will receive two to three inches of snow. The snow showers will taper off and only a few flurries are possible early Sunday morning.

For you early tailgaters the sun will rise at 7:44 a.m. Temperatures Sunday morning will be near 20 degrees and a stray flurry is possible.

By 1 p.m. skies will be partly sunny with temperatures near 30 degrees. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5 to 10 MPH.

At 4 p.m. expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures near 30.

The sun will set Sunday at 5:03 p.m.

Below, you can watch Sports Director Matt Bove and reporter Dom Tibbetts share their thoughts on the game.

The stage is set: Buffalo Bills host Denver Broncos in Wild Card Round

