Confirmed tornado touches down in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A confirmed tornado touched down in Western New York on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl come through the region.

The tornado touched down in the area of North Collins early Wednesday afternoon.

According to the 7 Weather team, this is the first tornado we've seen in the region since 2022.

The 7 Weather team is tracking the severe weather and we'll have much more information throughout the day.

Find the most up-to-date weather information here and watch our live stream as we track the severe weather below.