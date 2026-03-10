BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in a very long time, the Buffalo Sabres sit at the top of the Atlantic Division. As a matter of fact, it’s the first time since 2010-2011 that the Sabres have been in first place this late in the season.

7 Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts was inside KeyBank Center on Sunday for what many are calling the game of the year. Tibbetts and 7 Sports Director Matt Bove look at the huge win for the Sabres and whether they can win the Atlantic Division with 18 games to play.

WATCH: The Buffalo Sabres are back and don't look like they're stopping anytime soon

The Buffalo Sabres are back and don't look like they're stopping anytime soon

As for the NFL, the new league year is just two days away and it’s been a chaotic Monday around the league. Teams could begin negotiating with free agents, and at least up to this point, there have been more departures than additions for the Buffalo Bills.

According to multiple reports as of Monday evening, the team will lose starting left guard David Edwards, fullback Reggie Gilliam, and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

The only addition up to this point is a three-year contract with defensive back Dee Alford. 7 News has confirmed the news first reported by NFL Network that the Bills are adding a new cornerback on a deal worth up to $21 million.