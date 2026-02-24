BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The business of the NFL is about to begin in Indianapolis. This week, the 2026 NFL Combine starts, making it the unofficial start to the offseason. With free agency around the corner and the NFL Draft in April, rosters are about to start looking very different.

7 Sports reporter Dom Tibbetts is in Indianapolis, where later this week, we’ll hear from Buffalo Bills President of Football Brandon Beane and head coach Joe Brady. But what are the major storylines we’re following for the Bills, and what changes do we think the team will make?

Tibbetts and 7 Sports Director Matt Bove go over the things they’re watching this week.

WATCH: Looking ahead to major NFL combine storylines for the Buffalo Bills