Police: Squatter opened fire, killing two men on Zenner Street in Buffalo. Suspect search underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two men are dead after a shooting on Zenner Street, according to Buffalo Police.

On Saturday just after 12:30pm, the Buffalo Police Department responded to reports of a shooting.

Police have identified the victims as Babul Meah and Abu Yousuf.

The two men were hired to clean the Zenner Street house before it was to be sold by a management company.

Police say that when the men got to the porch, a squatter inside opened fire, shooting both men.

One of the men was found on the porch and was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was found in the street and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooter was still thought to be inside the house, prompting the city's Crisis Management Team as well as a SWAT team to engage in a four-hour standoff.

SWAT Team and Buffalo PD respond to fatal shooting on Zenner Street

When the Police and SWAT Team entered the house, the house was empty.

Several hours later, police gained access to footage from neighbors that revealed that the shooter left the house before officials surrounded it.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Police are looking for an unidentified individual for questioning regarding the shooting.

Buffalo Police Department

"Well it's been very quiet in the City of Buffalo...it's sad when things like this happen," said Murray Holman, Executive Director, Stop the Violence Coalition.

Holman and other members of the anti-violence community were on hand to help community members impacted.