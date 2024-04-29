'I just want justice': Families of men killed in Zenner Street shooting speak out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gun violence on Saturday afternoon in Buffalo has torn apart two families.

Abu Yousef and Babul Meah were shot and killed as they arrived at a vacant house on Zenner Street that they were preparing to clean up before it was to be sold by a management company.

Police have taken a person of interest, 31-year-old Dale O. Cummings, into custody and he was arraigned on Monday on a second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said it does not appear Yousef and Meah were targeted, but now two families are grieving and are preparing to bury their loved ones.

The wives, now widows, don't know how they'll support their families without their husbands.

Khalida Akter wept as she was surrounded by her children on Monday. She and her husband Babul Meah had seven children.

"I lost my husband. I'm not ready," she cried Monday.

Abu Yousef's wife, Nusrat Tapu, doesn't know how she will feed her children.

"My husband gets brutally murdered without any reason," she said.

Both men were immigrants from Bangladesh who came to Buffalo seeking a better life for themselves and their families.

Tapu shared that she has two young daughters and is pregnant as well.

"My unborn baby is never going to see his father... I don't know how I'm going to survive," she said.

The Muslim community is rallying around them.

Their homes on the East Side of Buffalo were filled with visitors who brought food and comfort.

Their supporters have also started two GoFundMe campaigns to help the families.

For the GoFundMe for the Meah family, you can click here.