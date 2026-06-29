What more do the Buffalo Sabres need to do this offseason? Highmark Stadium showcases new chapter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 2026 NHL draft has come and gone. And so have the first few moves of the offseason for the Buffalo Sabres.

Matt Bové and Dom Tibbetts take a look at the moves the Sabres front office has made so far and weigh in on whether they need to do more to make this team a Stanley Cup contender.

Then, after a few tours of the new Highmark Stadium, the guys share their thoughts on the new home of the Buffalo Bills, and all the bells and whistles fans should expect to see when they come to a game.

All that and more can be found in the video above, and as always, live on Leading the Charge Monday nights at 7:00 PM.