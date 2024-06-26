Western New York's best golfer gets biggest win of his career, joins elite company

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sanborn native Anthony Deslinati has some impressive wins in his young career but none top his performance over the weekend in the Northeast Amateur tournament. Delisanti shot a 7-under-par 62 to force a playoff in the final round of the tournament, eventually beating Bryan Lee with a birdie on the fifth playoff hole.

"[It was] definitely the greatest golf moment of my life so far, that's for sure," Delisanti told 7 Sports following his win.

The event hosted at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rhode Island is widely considered a 'major' in amateur golf. It is the No. 4 ranked U.S. amateur golf tournament of the 700 events ranked by the R&A World Amateur Ranking List. Past winners of the Northeast Amateur tournament include two-time major winners Dustin Johnson, Colin Morikawa, and Ben Crenshaw. Other winners include David Duval, Luke Donald, Anthony Kim, and Nicholas Dunlap.

"Just looking at some of those names, it's pretty cool to have mine next to them forever," Delisanti said.

Delisanti, who is entering his senior season at Valparaiso, was a standout at Niagara Wheatfield High School. During his time with the Falcons, NW had an impressive 99-match win streak and set several Niagara Frontier League records.The support Delisanti has received from family and friends has been a constant since his days at NW and was once again felt after his big win in Rhode Island.

"I didn't count them all up, but I had a good 150-200 text messages as I was driving home. I had Kennedy [Delisanti's girlfriend] sitting in the car next to me going through everything and it was unbelievable. So I can't thank all of them enough and I wouldn't be here without all of them and their support so yeah, it's pretty awesome."

Delisanti is back at it again this week at the North & South Amateur in Pinehurst, N.C. He has plenty of tournaments left this summer but a new level of confidence coming off his win over the weekend.

"Every week is different, so even though I won that tournament it doesn't guarantee me anything moving forward. This game is still very difficult no matter where you are or what course you're playing, but a lot of confidence [moving forward] that's for sure."

