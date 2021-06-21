Toronto Blue Jays to open Sahlen Field to full capacity Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sahlen Field will be open to full capacity beginning Thursday.

The team previously announced an increase to 80% capacity would occur Thursday, but New York State lifted most COVID-19 restrictions last week which allows for full capacity.

With the increase to full capacity, the team says all seating sections will be available to all fans regardless of vaccination status. Proof of vaccination will no longer be required and physical distancing and face covering requirements have been eased.

The Blue Jays say in accordance with CDC guidance those who are not vaccinated are responsible for continuing to wear a face covering while at Sahlen Field.

For further information you can visit the Blue Jay's website here or call 1-800-654-6529.