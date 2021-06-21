Watch
Sports

Actions

Toronto Blue Jays to open Sahlen Field to full capacity Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Toronto Blue Jays vs The New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Yankees Blue Jays Baseball
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 13:33:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sahlen Field will be open to full capacity beginning Thursday.

The team previously announced an increase to 80% capacity would occur Thursday, but New York State lifted most COVID-19 restrictions last week which allows for full capacity.

With the increase to full capacity, the team says all seating sections will be available to all fans regardless of vaccination status. Proof of vaccination will no longer be required and physical distancing and face covering requirements have been eased.

The Blue Jays say in accordance with CDC guidance those who are not vaccinated are responsible for continuing to wear a face covering while at Sahlen Field.

For further information you can visit the Blue Jay's website here or call 1-800-654-6529.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong