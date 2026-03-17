The Sabres continue to roll and March Madness returns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With 15 games left to play, the Buffalo Sabres find themselves in uncharted territory. The team currently sits atop the Atlantic Division with 88 points.

The Sabres have won a ridiculous nine out of their last 10 games, but still have more work to do if they’re going to secure home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Can they keep it up, and what should fans be looking for in the final month of the season? The Athletic’s Sabres beat reporter Matthew Fairburn joined Leading The Charge to give an outlook on the remainder of the season.

As the Sabres head out west, their home arena is being used for the first weekend of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. We look at some of the local connections ahead of Thursday’s games.

You can watch the entire episode at the top of the page!