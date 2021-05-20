Watch: Can Sabres mend relationship with Jack Eichel?

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Buffalo Sabres general manger Kevyn Adams has an important decision to make.

With rumors swirling and Jack Eichel voicing his displeasure with the organization during his season ending zoom call, Adams must decide if it is time for the Sabres to part ways with their captain.

If Eichel is traded, he will surely fetch a massive return from whoever wins the sweepstakes for the services of the 24-year-old center.

But is there a chance the relationship between Eichel and the Sabres can be mended?

John Vogl from The Athletic joins Matt Bove to discuss the Sabres biggest decisions this offseason. You can watch the entire interview at the top of the page!