"I think there's been a bit of a disconnect", Eichel's future in Buffalo remains a big question mark

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel isn't happy.

"I've been a bit upset with the way things have been handled since I've been hurt. I'd be lying to say things have moved smoothly since my injury," Eichel said. "I think that there's been a bit of a disconnect from the organization a bit and myself. It's been tough at times."

Eichel missed the final 33 games of the regular season after suffering a herniated disk in his neck. Surgery is an option, but it appears everyone's not on the same page.

"I'm under contract with this team," he said. "They definitely hold a lot of cards on what I can and can't do."

Eichel has met with doctors, and several opinions have been given as the Sabres captain looks to get back to 100% by next season. Whether he'll be in a blue and gold uniform, remains to be unseen.

"We haven't had enough success, I haven't had enough success," he said about his two-goal performance this season and six straight seasons of no postseason games. "Whenever that happens, you're always vulnerable for rumor mills and potential trades and as as an organization, I'm sure they're considering every option they have and what they're gonna do moving forward here. We'll just wait and see what happens."

Eichel has been in the center of several trade talks and Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has been rumored to have heard more than one.

Has Eichel asked for a trade? He wouldn't directly answer that question, instead focusing on what he can control.

"I think I have a lot of thinking to do this offseason. I think there's a lot I have to consider," Eichel said about his future in Buffalo. "But for now, obviously, I'm here, I'm the captain of this hockey team and my goal is to be available to try and help the guys in the room and to help this organization win hockey games. I'll continue to do that as long as I'm here."

