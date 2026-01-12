Reports: Buffalo Sabres to host 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Sabres have been selected to host the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on June 26 and 27 at the KeyBank Center.

These reports follow an official press release from the Sabres issued early Monday morning, stating that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, owner Terry Pegula and Sabres COO Pete Guelli will hold an official press conference at 6 p.m., shortly before Buffalo takes on the Florida Panthers.

This would be Buffalo's fourth time hosting the NHL Draft in its history. We will update this as we continue to learn more details.