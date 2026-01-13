'It's super special': Buffalo to host 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo hockey fans have something major to celebrate as the city prepares to welcome the country's top NHL prospects this June for the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center.

The announcement came Monday afternoon during a press conference at KeyBank Center, marking the first time Buffalo has hosted the prestigious event in 10 years. Sabres leadership joined league officials to make the official announcement, generating excitement throughout the Queen City.

"This is great for the city of Buffalo, for our fans. It's going to bring a lot of commerce to the area," Sabres owner and president Terry Pegula said. "What I enjoy the most about the draft is looking at the young kids in the stands who've worked their whole life to get to that point and hopefully hear their name called."

The economic impact is expected to be substantial. Nick Revlas, Director of Events and Business Development at Seneca One, recalled the last time Buffalo hosted the draft, in 2016.

"It was almost $10 million in revenue brought to the area," Revlas said. "With the NHL draft, that's the national media, that's tens of thousands of fans coming to Western New York, exploring what a wonderful place it is and obviously putting a smile on Buffalo."

Tourism officials are already projecting significant benefits for the region. Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo, provided conservative estimates for the upcoming event.

"For 2026, we're estimating very conservatively $2.6 million in economic impact, and that is only based on the staff of the NHL, the teams, and the players and the sponsors, so it doesn't include any fans that might be coming in," Kaler said.

Local leaders see the draft as an opportunity to showcase Buffalo to visitors who may be experiencing the city for the first time.

"I think the city is so easy to get around in that you know see how comfortable it is to live here and our people are friendly. We have knowledgeable hockey fans," Erie County Deputy County Executive Lisa Schimera said.

Sabres fans are particularly excited about the timing, as the team appears to be gaining momentum this season.

"I'm super pumped the Sabres are finally back to relevancy and it's amazing to have that come here at that time, so just can't be more excited," lifelong Sabres fan Jorge Cruz said.

"It's definitely an exciting time for the city and for the Sabre sand for all the future stars like this guy right here," Canadian Sabres fan Tom Ando shared.

Morgan Payne, another Buffalo Sabres fan, believes the draft comes at the perfect time for the franchise.

"I think it's super special because it gives Buffalo an opportunity to be seen more. Obviously, with the Bills going into the playoffs, it brings more attention to the Sabres too, because in the past the Sabres haven't had the best record and this year, I feel like it's their year and they're really showing their true colors," Payne said.

The 2026 NHL Draft is scheduled for June 26 and 27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

