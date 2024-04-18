"Maybe just a little kick in the butt," players voice need for accountability in Buffalo Sabres locker room

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Day two of Buffalo Sabres locker room cleanout is over and the offseason is now officially in full swing.

Much like we heard on day one, accountability was a big talking point on day two. There's a lot of shared blamed between the players as to why Don Granato was fired.

Looking forward, the idea of the next head coach lighting a fire under this team is a welcomed idea inside the locker room.

"I think a lot of guys could benefit from that and I think we're ready for that because we want to be pushed to the next level," says Sabres forward Dylan Cozens. "If we're not performing and we deserve to be benched, we should be."

"Maybe just a little kick in the butt from a new head coach with some experience and I think we'll be just fine," adds defenseman Mattias Samuelsson.

Benson, Peterka earn praise

Buffalo Sabres forwards Zach Benson, JJ Peterka recap their season

On a more positive note. Taking a look at some of the younger guys who stepped up and proved they deserved to have the roles they did. Two names that come to mind are forwards JJ Peterka and Zach Benson

Both created a lot of buzz and excitement for their future development. They told reporters on Thursday that they're looking forward to this offseason as a chance to improve and take an even bigger step forward. Adding that the trust they have established as playmakers on the ice has paid off.

"Obviously we have a lot of talented players in this locker room and since day one they've welcomed me in and I'm super grateful for that," said forward Zach Benson. "It's awesome to know I have their trust and I can go out and play my game."

"I think the main thing this year was the details and being more of a pro and being in a better position, JJ Peterka added. "I think that helped me on the offensive end and helped me score more goals."