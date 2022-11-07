Buffalo Sabres unveil new black and red 'goathead' third jersey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The black and red is back! In August the Buffalo Sabres announced the black and red "goathead" would return as a new third jersey in November.

The team said the new third jersey is modeled after its primary uniforms that were worn from 1996 to 2006. On Monday, the team unveiled the jersey.

The jersey will be worn for 12 home games during the 2022-23 season:

November 23 vs. St. Louis Blues ('90s Night)

December 4 vs. San Jose Sharks

December 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings

December 23 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

December 29 vs. Detroit Red Wings

January 7 vs. Minnesota Wild

January 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks

February 26 vs. Washington Capitals

March 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

March 11 vs. New York Rangers

March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils

April 13 vs. Ottawa Senators

The Sabres said the jerseys are on sale now at The Sabres Store, you can find more information here.

In addition, the Sabres will have a blue and gold "goathead" alternate jersey which was unveiled in October and is part of the NHL's "Reverse Retro" series.