Buffalo Sabres announce the return of black and red 'goathead', new third jersey to be revealed in November

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The black and red is coming back! The Buffalo Sabres announced the black and red "goathead" will return when a new third jersey is revealed in November 2022.
The team said the new third jersey will be modeled after its primary uniforms that were worn from 1996 to 2006 and will be revealed in early November.
The jersey will be worn for 12 home games during the 2022-23 season.
- November 23 vs. St. Louis Blues ('90s Night)
- December 4 vs. San Jose Sharks
- December 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings
- December 23 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- December 29 vs. Detroit Red Wings
- January 7 vs. Minnesota Wild
- January 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks
- February 26 vs. Washington Capitals
- March 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- March 11 vs. New York Rangers
- March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils
- April 13 vs. Ottawa Senators
According to Buffalo Sabres PR, the team went 345-279-114 in 738 regular-season games and won 48 playoff games in the black and red era.
You can view a full thread of statistics from the black and red era here.