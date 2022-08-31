Buffalo Sabres announce the return of black and red 'goathead', new third jersey to be revealed in November

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The black and red is coming back! The Buffalo Sabres announced the black and red "goathead" will return when a new third jersey is revealed in November 2022.

The team said the new third jersey will be modeled after its primary uniforms that were worn from 1996 to 2006 and will be revealed in early November.

PAUL BATTAGLIA/AP Buffalo Sabres winger Mike Grier, right, celebrates with teammates Jochen Hecht (55) and Chris Drury, center, after he scored the winning goal against the Minnesota Wild during the third period, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2005, in St. Paul, Minn. Buffalo won 3-2. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)

The jersey will be worn for 12 home games during the 2022-23 season.

November 23 vs. St. Louis Blues ('90s Night)

December 4 vs. San Jose Sharks

December 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings

December 23 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

December 29 vs. Detroit Red Wings

January 7 vs. Minnesota Wild

January 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks

February 26 vs. Washington Capitals

March 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

March 11 vs. New York Rangers

March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils

April 13 vs. Ottawa Senators

According to Buffalo Sabres PR, the team went 345-279-114 in 738 regular-season games and won 48 playoff games in the black and red era.

You can view a full thread of statistics from the black and red era here.