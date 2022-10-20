Buffalo Sabres alternate jersey to feature blue and gold 'goathead' logo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Hockey League and Adidas unveiled the Reverse Retro jerseys for all 32 NHL teams on Thursday.

The Buffalo Sabres jersey that is part of the Reverse Retro series is a white jersey with a blue and gold "goathead" logo and blue and gold accents on the sleeves. The logo that features the B with the Sabre through it will be on the shoulders. In addition, the letters and numbers will be primarily blue with gold outlines. It will be available on November 15.

Via @BuffaloSabres on Twitter

The popular "goathead" logo, which actually depicts a charging buffalo's head, was used starting in the 1996 season, when the team changed colors to black and red. It was retired in 2006, when the team switched to navy blue and gold and unveiled the "Buffaslug" logo.

The "goathead" made its initial return as a shoulder logo on the team's Reverse Retro jersey last season which featured the "crossing swords" logo as the main logo in a blue and gold colorway.

In August the Sabres announced the return of black and red "goathead" as the team's new third jersey, which will be revealed in November.

The Sabres will now have four jerseys available to wear this season. The blue and gold and black and red variations of the "goathead," in addition to the primary home and road blue and gold jerseys.

The team later announced the following dates when the Reverse Retro jersey will be worn: