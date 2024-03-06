Buffalo Sabres trade Casey Mittelstadt to Colorado Avalanche for 2019 4th overall draft pick Bowen Byram

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are making moves ahead of Friday's trade deadline, sending forward Casey Mittelstadt to the Colorado Avalanche for 22-year-old defenseman Bowen Byram.

The deal was announced by the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday afternoon.

Welcome to Buffalo, defenseman Bowen Byram!



•World Juniors gold medalist

•4th-overall pick

•Stanley Cup champion



And still only 22 years old. Can’t wait to see you in blue and gold. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/OWQhamJFU2 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 6, 2024

Mittelstadt was drafted by the Sabres eighth overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and has spent the past seven seasons with the blue and gold.

The Minnesota native has tallied 14 goals and 33 assists in 62 games so far this season. In his career, he has played 339 games with the Sabres, scoring 62 goals and adding 124 assists for a total of 186 points.

Mittelstadt was also voted the Most Valuable Player in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

In exchange for Mittelstadt, the Sabres are receiving a young defenseman from Colorado who is averaging almost 20 minutes of ice time each game.

The 4th overall pick in 2019, Byram is in his fourth season in the National Hockey League. The British Columbia native has 8 goals and 12 assists in 55 games this season. In his career, he has 23 goals and 40 assists in 146 games.

Byram also won gold with Team Canada at the 2020 World Juniors.

The NHL trade deadline is this Friday at 3 p.m.